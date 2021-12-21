Basic Attention Token Price Hits $1.14 on Top Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $232.45 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002352 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00039212 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,864,568 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

