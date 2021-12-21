Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading Up 3.9%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$33.41 and last traded at C$33.25. Approximately 586,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 515,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.95 billion and a PE ratio of -7.88.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.1699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

