BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 612 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $146.47 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $266.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

