BeatzCoin (BTZC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $292.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $292.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000929 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3,679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00036213 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,315 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

