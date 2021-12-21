Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.06

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.06 and traded as high as $21.27. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 532,131 shares trading hands.

BZH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $667.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

