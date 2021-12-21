Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $252.41 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

