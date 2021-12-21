Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $67.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.88, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.14.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,725,000 after purchasing an additional 134,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,666,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,774,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,956,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

