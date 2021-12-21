BHK Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 10.6% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $25,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 55,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

MGK opened at $249.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.84 and a 12-month high of $266.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.79.

