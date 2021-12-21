BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,267,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. DAGCO Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 104,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.87. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $82.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.