Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Acquires 10,072 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 10,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.68 per share, with a total value of $1,497,504.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 13th, Sardar Biglari purchased 389 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,016.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Sardar Biglari purchased 2,260 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.95 per share, with a total value of $363,747.00.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari bought 26,706 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $3,898,541.88.
Shares of NYSE:BH traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.
