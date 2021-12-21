Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Acquires 10,072 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 10,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.68 per share, with a total value of $1,497,504.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Sardar Biglari purchased 389 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,016.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Sardar Biglari purchased 2,260 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.95 per share, with a total value of $363,747.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari bought 26,706 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $3,898,541.88.

Shares of NYSE:BH traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Biglari by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Biglari by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Biglari by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biglari by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

