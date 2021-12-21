Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Up 7.1%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $47.26. 112,046 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,743,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 60.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,085,000 after acquiring an additional 201,374 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 2.0% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 529,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Bilibili by 60.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 134.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

