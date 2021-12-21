Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $258.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $296.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.81.

Shares of BIIB opened at $236.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Biogen has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

