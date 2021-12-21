Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $258.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $296.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.
BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.81.
Shares of BIIB opened at $236.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Biogen has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
