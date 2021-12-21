BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $288.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $360.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $275.23 on Friday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of -1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.77.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 39.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,715 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $353,904,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $397,426,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after acquiring an additional 894,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioNTech by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

