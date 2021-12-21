BioPassport Token Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $222.37 million and $36.31 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

