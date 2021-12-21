Bitcoin Private Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $351.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00003414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.00334913 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00130003 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00086934 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

