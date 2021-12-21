BlackHat (BLKC) 1-Day Volume Hits $312,402.00

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. BlackHat has a market cap of $825,566.60 and approximately $312,402.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00051034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.18 or 0.08167266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,725.61 or 1.00034577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00047390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002643 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars.

