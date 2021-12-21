BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 28,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 267,222 shares.The stock last traded at $18.39 and had previously closed at $18.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.51.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

–

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.