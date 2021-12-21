Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Up 21.2% in November

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

BIGZ opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

