BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSTZ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 11.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.2717 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $15.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 42.02%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

