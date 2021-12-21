Blakecoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 36% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 50.1% higher against the dollar. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $14,140.47 and $4.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,722.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.39 or 0.08212674 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00316891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.28 or 0.00895438 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00072059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.17 or 0.00392360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.94 or 0.00256437 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

