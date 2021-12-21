Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Receives $22.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLND shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,652,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,130,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,919,000. Finally, Greylock 15 GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLND traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,328,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,753. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.03. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

