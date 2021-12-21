Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS BPRMF opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. Blue Prism Group has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

