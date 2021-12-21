Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 10,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 304,067 shares.The stock last traded at $26.84 and had previously closed at $27.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45. The firm has a market cap of $696.68 million, a P/E ratio of 247.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

