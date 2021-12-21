BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BlueScope Steel in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLSFY opened at $75.47 on Monday. BlueScope Steel has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $90.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25.

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

