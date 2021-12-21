Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Down 24.7% in November

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BAH opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

