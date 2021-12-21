Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Coverage Initiated at DNB Markets

DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of BOZTY opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. Boozt AB has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $26.29.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

