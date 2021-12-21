Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $1,994,521.20 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BSX traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.11. 9,385,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,786,521. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,377,000 after acquiring an additional 305,405 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,714,000 after purchasing an additional 766,495 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.