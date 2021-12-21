Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $1,994,521.20 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of BSX traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.11. 9,385,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,786,521. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.