Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $53.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

NYSE:BSX opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,475 shares of company stock valued at $17,767,188 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

