Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has C$230.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$272.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$253.08.

Shares of BYD opened at C$194.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 90.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$221.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$229.74. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$183.00 and a 12-month high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$617.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$608.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.0700003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

