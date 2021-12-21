bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.17

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

BPOSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.78) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.