Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €91.23 ($102.51).

Shares of Brenntag stock traded down €0.90 ($1.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €75.02 ($84.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,715 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €80.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €81.46. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($63.20).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

