Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €91.23 ($102.51).

Shares of Brenntag stock traded down €0.90 ($1.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €75.02 ($84.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,715 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €80.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €81.46. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($63.20).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

