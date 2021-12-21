Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of BRDG stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.43. 204,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $23.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000.

About Bridge Investment Group

