Bridge Protocol Price Down 68.1% Over Last 7 Days (BRDG)

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded 67.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Bridge Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Protocol has a market capitalization of $43,109.33 and approximately $1,240.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bridge Protocol has traded down 68.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bridge Protocol Coin Profile

Bridge Protocol is a coin. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 coins. Bridge Protocol’s official website is www.bridgeprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bridge Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol . Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Protocol is a digitalization platform for sensitive personal information. A user can digitize their identity with the Bridge Passport; but that is only the beginning. Comprehensive compliance checks through trusted verifiers are creating a new standard in verification. “

Bridge Protocol Coin Trading

