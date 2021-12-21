British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) to Issue GBX 53.90 Dividend

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.71) per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,799 ($36.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £64.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,599.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,678.88. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,478 ($32.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914.50 ($38.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

BATS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.96) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.60) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.85) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.88) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,522.90 ($46.54).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

