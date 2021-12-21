British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) to Issue $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.7412 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco has decreased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.3%.

NYSE:BTI opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BTI shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in British American Tobacco stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

