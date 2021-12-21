Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.8% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,633,000 after buying an additional 277,104 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $645.03 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $646.09. The company has a market cap of $265.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

