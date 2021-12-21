Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Shares Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,697 shares during the quarter. Broadscale Acquisition comprises approximately 0.7% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCLEU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,964,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $8,336,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $500,000.

OTCMKTS SCLEU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 6,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,120. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

