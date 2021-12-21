Brokerages Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to Announce $2.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.33. American Tower reported earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $9.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $278.48. The company had a trading volume of 65,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,820. The stock has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.27. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.