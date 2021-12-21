Brokerages Anticipate Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barclays’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Barclays posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barclays will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barclays.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 240.00 to 260.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BCS raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 197.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 235,377 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 673,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 131.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,379 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth about $613,000. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 289,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. Barclays has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barclays (BCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.