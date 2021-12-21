Brokerages Anticipate CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.59 Million

Equities analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to post $166.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.50 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $154.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $650.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.20 million to $652.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $699.98 million, with estimates ranging from $691.80 million to $709.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $169.88 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $173.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

