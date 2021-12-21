Brokerages Anticipate Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report $4.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.02 billion. FOX posted sales of $4.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FOX by 347.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 243.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 60.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,551,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,247. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. FOX has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.