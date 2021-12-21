Brokerages Anticipate SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.83 Million

Equities analysts expect SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) to report $60.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year sales of $200.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $200.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $319.99 million, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $362.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on S shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $51.01. 58,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,219. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,147,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,750 shares of company stock worth $8,184,025.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

