Brokerages Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will post $12.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $12.37 billion. Progressive reported sales of $10.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year sales of $46.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.82 billion to $46.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.09 billion to $53.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

Shares of PGR opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Progressive has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.81%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,060 shares of company stock worth $6,723,387. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Progressive by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $554,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Progressive by 13.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 347,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

