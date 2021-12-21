Brokerages Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will post sales of $5.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.55 billion and the lowest is $5.51 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $22.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.94 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $22.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVT. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Avnet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 67.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 44.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVT opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. Avnet has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

