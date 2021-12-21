Brokerages Expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Announce -$0.58 EPS

Brokerages expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.67). Homology Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 732.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

