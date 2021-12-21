Brokerages Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post $74.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $75.90 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $73.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $303.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $306.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $296.53 million, with estimates ranging from $292.80 million to $301.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.38. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

