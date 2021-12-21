Brokerages Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report sales of $2.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the lowest is $2.70 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $10.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $14.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.83 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $37.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PROF. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

PROF traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,587. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $222.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.06. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the second quarter worth $177,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Profound Medical by 18.7% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the third quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the second quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

