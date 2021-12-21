Brokerages Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will report $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.95. Raytheon Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $81.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

