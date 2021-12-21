Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.41. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 156.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SEAS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,317 shares of company stock worth $2,989,634. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.60. 738,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,166. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 2.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

