Brokerages Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.85 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $849.03 million, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

